UPDATE: 14-year-old charged as second suspect in murder of Samuel London

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Samuel London at Foxy Lady Lounge.
A 14-year-old male juvenile turned himself in to police at the Columbus Safety Building on Friday, July 31.
Columbus police responded to 3023 Victory Drive, Foxy Lady Lounge, in reference to a shooting on June 5.
Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, Samuel London, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. London was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The juvenile is being charged as an adult with murder and entering an auto under Georgia Senate Bill 440.
His preliminary hearing will be Monday, August 3 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.
Investigators expect additional arrests in the case.
Anyone having information regarding London’s murder is asked to contact Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.