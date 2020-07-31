W.C. Bradley appoints James G. Hillenbrand as new president effective Aug. 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - W.C. Bradley Co. announced a leadership transition that is effective August 1.
James G. Hillenbrand will be appointed President in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer. He will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Marc Olivié.
This promotion is part of a transition for Hillenbrand to become President and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of Olivié on January 2, 2021.
“Before being appointed Chief Operating Officer, Jim held leadership positions in each of our consumer products businesses,” said Olivié. “In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the company for seven years. These multiple roles allowed him to develop an outstanding foundation to support future growth and he has improved execution across the company by aligning our consumer product businesses leading to synergies and improved overall results.”
Hillenbrand’s expanded responsibilities will include W.C. Bradley Real Estate as President of the company. He will continue lead the consumer products group that includes Badlands, Char-Broil, Lamplight, and Zebco Brands, as well as Information Technology.
Hillenbrand joined W.C. Bradley Co. when Zebco Brands was acquired in 2001. During his tenure at the company, Hillenbrand has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, W.C. Bradley Co.; President and Chief Executive Officer, Char-Broil; President and Chief Operating Officer, Lamplight; and Vice President of Finance, Zebco Brands.
