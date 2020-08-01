Ala. state senator removed from ventilator in COVID-19 battle, condition improving

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama State Senator Randy Price’s condition in his battle with COVID-19 is improving, according to his wife.
Sen. Price was placed on a ventilator more than a week ago, but now his wife and Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price is releasing a statement saying he has been removed from the ventilator.
Sen. Price is also reportedly responding well to the medication he is being given.
“I want to praise and thank the doctors and nurses at East Alabama Medical for their diligent care and being on the front lines. They are amazing individuals who I pray for everyday and I can’t express how much I appreciate them,” said Oline Price of her husband’s care.
Sen. Price has represented the state’s 13th district since 2018.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.