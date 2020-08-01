Auburn police arrest two credit card fraud suspects

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two credit card fraud suspects this week.
Deangelo Harris, 27, of Luverne, Alabama and 27-year-old Jalen Wilson of Montgomery are both charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Harris was also charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
The arrests stem from an investigation into a fraudulent credit card purchase made in the 1700 block of Ogletree Road. According to Auburn police, Harris and Wilson were contacted by officers at the scene and it was discovered they made multiple fraudulent purchases at several businesses over a two-day period.
Authorities said of the property purchased with fraudulent credit cards were located at a residence in Montgomery.
Both suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail. Wilson is being held on a $6,000 bond and Harris is being held on a $10,500 bond. The case remains under investigation.
