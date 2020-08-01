Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2010, file photo, Connie Culp, the nation’s first partial face transplant recipient, speaks with the Associated Press at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Culp, the recipient of the first partial face transplant in the U.S., has died at 57, almost a dozen years after the groundbreaking operation. The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant. (Source: JASON MILLER)