A Drier Weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley

As we head into next week we may see a few more showers around on Monday, but these will stay off to our more eastern counties if we can see any tropical rainbands from Isaias. Other than maybe a stray shower or two, we won’t see much in the way of wind or rain as a direct impact of Isaias as it stays off to our East passing nearby the GA Coast. As Isaias pushes farther towards the northeast, it will leave behind sinking air for our region which will help to keep our rain chances low and may help to keep our air a bit drier as well. Since Isaias will be sucking in most of the tropical moisture, extreme mugginess won’t be affecting the Chattahoochee Valley as much as it has over the past few weeks.