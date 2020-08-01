Man shot in alleged LaGrange self-defense shooting runs from scene to police department

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The man shot in an alleged self-defense shooting reportedly ran from the scene where he allegedly assaulted someone before being shot to the police department.
Just before 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 1, officers were dispatched to the CVS in the 300 block of Morgan St. in reference to someone being shot.
On the scene, a man reported that he was at the CVS to pick up some medication when he was approached by someone he did not know carrying a large scaffolding foot jack. The man reported that this person, later identified as Tony Williams, approached him in “an aggressive manner” and began hitting him with the jack.
The man reported that he feared for his life, so he drew the pistol he was carrying on his waist and shot Williams in the area of his chest.
Williams then ran from the scene to the police department where he reported that he had been shot. Officers called an ambulance and transported him to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. There is no word at this time on his condition.
Police say the incident is under investigation and no warrants have been issued at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.