Pride festivities underway in Columbus

“Everybody loves the LGBT block parties, said LGBT Festival coordinator, Jeremy Hobbs. “If you haven’t seen the Pride fests, you need to come out. We got a lot of great vendors, great people, great speakers, and a lot of great items to buy. We also ask that this time, you wear your masks. I know it might be uncomfortable and it might be hot, but it’s for your safety and the safety of others. We also ask that you remain arm’s length apart. If you are not arm’s length apart you are too close.”