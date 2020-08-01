Pride festivities underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus kicked off Pride festivities Friday night with the 2020 Mr. and Miss Columbus Pride Pageant downtown.
The Pride after party took place afterwards at Legends on Milgen Road.
Saturday at 11 a.m., special guests including Mayor Skip Henderson, city councilors, and District Attorney Elect- Mark Jones will speak in downtown Columbus along with music, awards, proclamations, and spiritual uplifting.
“Everybody loves the LGBT block parties, said LGBT Festival coordinator, Jeremy Hobbs. “If you haven’t seen the Pride fests, you need to come out. We got a lot of great vendors, great people, great speakers, and a lot of great items to buy. We also ask that this time, you wear your masks. I know it might be uncomfortable and it might be hot, but it’s for your safety and the safety of others. We also ask that you remain arm’s length apart. If you are not arm’s length apart you are too close.”
Music entertainment gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday featuring Damn Skippy with Robb Todd. The Pride March will travel down Broadway.
