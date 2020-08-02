Columbus church rallies together to help Midtown Park Apartment fire victims

Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries in Columbus hosted a drive-thru donation site at the church to help support people displaced from their homes.
Pastor Veranica Word-Haynes said it is important for them to support those in the community in their time of need.
“When it ran across my Facebook page, I immediately knew I had to do something, so I sent out a message to my church and I said lets come together lets do something really quick,” said Pastor Word-Haynes.
The pastor and other church members posted about the fire victims on social media and got a positive response from the community. Which prompted them to also create a Go Fund Me for families.
To help donate click here, or call 706-445-6300.
