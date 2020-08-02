Columbus church rallies together to help Midtown Park Apartment fire victims

By Nailah Spencer | August 2, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 2:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus church is rallying together with the intentions of helping out families who lost everything in a fire that burned down an apartment complex and killed two people Friday night.

Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries in Columbus hosted a drive-thru donation site at the church to help support people displaced from their homes.

Pastor Veranica Word-Haynes said it is important for them to support those in the community in their time of need.

“When it ran across my Facebook page, I immediately knew I had to do something, so I sent out a message to my church and I said lets come together lets do something really quick,” said Pastor Word-Haynes.

The pastor and other church members posted about the fire victims on social media and got a positive response from the community. Which prompted them to also create a Go Fund Me for families.

To help donate click here, or call 706-445-6300.

