Healthcare professional explains mask and social distancing etiquette in public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although face coverings are not mandated everywhere in the Chattahoochee Valley, health experts encourage people to wear them to protect themselves and other people from contracting COVID-19.
One Columbus couple shared why they keep their masks on in public.
“I believe it’s important for us to wear our masks because studies have shown that when you wear your mask you reduce the spread of COVID, and we want to do our part,” said Gerald Riley.
According to leaders at the Columbus Health Department, it is not only important to wear a face covering, but you also want to make sure you are wearing it correctly. Pam Kirkland explains common mistakes people make when wearing them in public spaces.
“Somebody who does this, or this, and that’s not helpful because you know they’re breathing in and out. If they sneeze like this, it would just, all that would go right into the air and somebody could breathe that in and get the virus,” said Kirkland.
According to Kirkland, the correct to wear a mask is making sure its covering both your mouth and nose, otherwise you are leaving yourself and others around you vulnerable. This is especially important since people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic.
Since masks are not mandated everywhere, some people are seen in public without them. The Riley family said they try to keep their distance when in these kind if situations.
“We be polite but we step back six feet, in a polite way,” said Riley.
According to Kirkland, when two people wear masks, it protects both of them from each other. Kirkland said hugging, shaking hands are not ideal and that people should consider waving at a distance when seeing familiar faces in public.
