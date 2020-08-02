A Mostly Dry Sunday for the Chattahoochee Valley

As we head into next week we may see a few more showers around on Monday, but these will stay off to our more eastern counties if we see any tropical rainbands from Isaias. If the storm shifts more westward we will see more showers, and if it shifts more eastward we will see less showers. As Isaias pushes further towards the northeast during the week, it will leave behind sinking air for our region which will help to keep our rain chances low and may help to keep our air a bit drier as well. Since Isaias will be sucking in most of the tropical moisture, extreme mugginess won’t be affecting the Chattahoochee Valley as much later in the week as it has over the past few weeks.