One dead, one injured in alleged overnight driveby shooting on 23rd St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is recovering from his injuries after being involved in an overnight shooting on 23rd St. in Columbus.
Columbus police were dispatched to the 900 block of 23rd St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 2.
On scene, officers found 28-year-old Tray Antwon Thomas and a 19-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
Thomas died from his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m.
The younger of the two victims is still being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.
Several witnesses reported to police that they saw a dark colored sedan driving by the residence where the two victims were sitting on the porch. As the vehicle drove by, rounds were fired, striking both the victims and the residence, witnesses say.
A detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle is not available at this time.
Anyone with information in connection to this shooting is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4363.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.