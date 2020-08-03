Columbus organization hosts drive-thru donation site for Midtown Park Apartments fire survivors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus organization My Black Has a Purpose is working to make a difference in the lives of families who lost their home in a devastating apartment fire.
Columbus resident Derrick Crutchfield is one of many people that helped donate to Midtown Park Apartment survivors this weekend.
“You just never know when you’re going to be in that situation and need people as well, so it should be a natural thing to give, when you have it to give,” said Crutchfield.
This has been the theme for many community members in the Columbus area since a fire Friday night at Midtown Park Apartments in Columbus killed 2 residents and left dozens of others without a home.
Following the tragedy, founders of My Black Has a Purpose in Columbus and other community members have quickly pitched in to help survivors.
One woman drove in from Atlanta to show support.
“It could have been me. It could have been my family, and knowing I have, you know we take advantage of we’ve got a lot of stuff and God blesses you to bless people. So I was just sitting on my bed, watching on social media and God just spoke to me and was like go through and share,” said Glenda Jolly.
For the past two days members of My Black Has A Purpose and other volunteers in the Columbus area have set up a drive-thru donation site. It was first housed at Abundance Church and now at Days Inn on Macon Rd.
Organizers say they have seen an influx of items donated and now they are asking for monetary donations and bins to distribute items to fire survivors.
Tacara Hemingway has been working directly with survivors to see exactly what they need.
”We want to see them through this whole process. We want to see the where they’re able to get their license, social security, whatever they may need to where they get back into an apartment and they’re rebuilding. That is the goal for this. It’s not a one two day thing,” said Hemingway.
My Black Has a Purpose and other community members will still have the drive-thru donation site up through Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.