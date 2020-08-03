Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen near Joy Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing woman.
25-year-old Sunsieah Davis was last seen Monday, August 3 at around 2 p.m. near 901 Joy Road.
Davis was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white letters, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. Davis is 5′4″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she suffers from suicidal ideations.
Police say she may be traveling in a metallic blue sedan, possibly a new Hyundai or Kia, with someone named Zachary Morris.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
