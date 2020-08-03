Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a runaway teenager.
16-year-old Kieshaun Campbell escaped from DFCS custody on July 31 at approximately 3:37 a.m.
Police say that Campbell may be with his sister, but no description of her is available.
Campbell’s clothing description is unknown, but police say he is 5′6″ and approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
