Columbus Technical College gives update on COVID-19 precautions for fall term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College announced its fall plans and how it’s taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school’s website says students will have the option to choose fully online classes, hybrid classes, or virtual classes where teachers will be instructing live.
Courses requiring labs will be offered in person with a limited number of students at a time. They will be following social distancing protocols. Campus also has new Plexiglas shields installed in areas.
Students are expected to wear a mask throughout campus and wash hands properly.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.