CVCC to hold virtual graduation ceremony on Aug. 7

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is hosting a virtual commencement on August 7 to provide an opportunity for all graduates and their families to enjoy the celebration from the comfort of their own homes.
The celebration will include a video montage of the campus, the singing of the National Anthem by the CVCC choir, special greetings from Mayor Eddie Lowe, the conferring of degrees, and a slideshow in which each graduate is recognized.
“This year has been unique for everyone, and the perseverance that this graduating class has shown is beyond measure,” said Dr. Tim Harrison, Dean of Students and College Services.
The ceremony will also include the recognition of Phenix City Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam who recently passed away.
College officials describe Green-Gilliam as a member of the CVCC Pirate family who worked tirelessly to achieve an associate degree in criminal justice and also faithfully served as a member of the CVCC Career Technical Education Advisory Board.
The ceremony also includes a keynote address from Kenneth Kelly, the chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank of Detroit, Michigan. It is now the 8th largest African-American controlled commercial bank in the country.
The virtual graduation will stream live on August 7 at 6 p.m. eastern and will replay on Beam TV. For information on the event and how you can tune in, please visit www.cv.edu.
