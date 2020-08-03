Davis Broadcasting to host drive thru school supply giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting will give away school supplies at a drive thru event on Friday, August 7th.
After a successful month long ‘Tools 4 School’ school supply drive, the organization will give away the collected school supplies at The Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road in Columbus.
The drive thru event will begin at 7 PM EST, with car line-up beginning at 6:30 PM EST. Children must be with a parent or guardian 18 years or older to receive supplies.
The giveaway will continue until all supplies have been given away.
