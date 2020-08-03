Drier & Hotter Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Isaias passes us by and makes landfall in the Carolinas (moving up the East Coast after that), some drier air will get pulled down into our neck of the woods, dropping rain chances in a big way for Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Look for the heat to build since dry air heats up and cools down very efficiently. Highs should be in the mid 90s through mid-week with mid to upper 90s as we end the week and get ready for the weekend. Some triple digit temperatures are not out of the question, and once we get past mid-week those ‘feels like’ temperatures will likely be in the triple digits anyway. We don’t see any major weather pattern shift until early next week when better chances of rain and storms will return to the forecast, especially by next Tuesday and Wednesday.