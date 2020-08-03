Lee County commissioner dies after battle with COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County community is mourning after one of its county commissioners has died.
Lee County Probate Judge Bill English confirmed Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence died as a result of the coronavirus.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence “offered his best years” to the Lee County community as a first responder before becoming a county commissioner.
“Anyone who knew Johnny (and many, many did) knew that he was all about helping others. It was just what he did. He was very good at it. The reason why is because of his heart. It was huge,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Auburn University President Jay Gogue released the following statement:
“Our community lost a good friend and longtime public servant. Johnny loved Lee County, Auburn University and those around him. We will miss him. Susie and I offer our thoughts and prayers to Maggie and their family.”
