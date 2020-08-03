Lee County commissioner dies after battling COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County is mourning the loss of a beloved leader and former firefighter.
Johnny Lawrence died Friday, July 31 of COVID-19. According to area leaders, Lawrence was a former Auburn fire battalion chief who later turned his love for people into a job as a photographer and eventually as Lee County Commissioner in 2002.
Lawrence’s district covered much of Auburn. Auburn’s mayor said Lawrence was a loving father and husband and his service to the community will be greatly missed.
“He was gregarious, he was hard working, he was passionate about his community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “He was very detailed oriented. He loved his wife and daughter. Johnny Lawrence is a great loss for our community. He will not be replaced.”
Jeffcoat Funeral home is handling Lawrence’s service
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.