Parrish enters NCAA transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WTVM) - Former Central High Red Devil star Peter Parrish made it official, entering the NCAA transfer portal, as he seeks to move on from LSU.
Parrish was suspended indefinitely by Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron back in March for violating team rules.
He was a 4-star recruit coming out of Phenix City. Parrish was redshirted this past season, when LSU won the national championship. He was pencilled as the likely backup to Myles Brennan for the upcoming season after the departure of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
