Residents coping after massive fire at Midtown Park Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of people are still reeling over the fire at Midtown Park Apartments Friday night that claimed the life of two residents.
The other residents remain displaced, and many are living out of hotels for the time being while efforts remain underway to clean up the rubble.
“Realizing that we can’t go home…”
That’s the hardest part of the aftermath the Midtown Park Apartment fire left behind for Justin Price, a resident of the complex. He said he lost everything, including his identity.
“Important paperwork for us to be who we actually are,” Price said. “I can’t even work because I can’t get my truck keys out. I don’t have a wallet, nothing. All I have is the phone that we are using right now and my cat.”
For other residents like Jesse Choder and girlfriend Kate Lopez, they lost more than just their home and all their belonging. They lost a family member, their pet cat.
“It’s mostly just the not knowing that is killing us right now, because we are not sure where she is at,” Choder said. “And some animals that passed away, they found them. But our apartment was completely destroyed and there is no telling.”
Auburn King, lost one of her most valuable possessions, a hand-written letter from her grandfather.
“He wrote it to me before he passed away. I don’t have a copy of it, I don’t have anything. I know a lot of what the letter said, but just seeing it is different,” King said.
Tracy Sikes lived next to one of the two men who perished in the fire. He says while he is thankful he and his wife made it out alive, he can’t imagine the anguish for the families who are mourning.
“The loss of life, that is the most tragic part,” Sikes said. “We just pray for the families and hope that they can get through it.”
Several organizations are coming together to help the displaced residents such as The Neighborhood Hero’s, American Red Cross, Wynnton Neighborhood Network, and My Black Has a Purpose. These organizations are welcoming support from the community in forms of cash, food, clothing, and household item donations.
