Storms Possible This Afternoon, But Drier Days Ahead

In addition to the front, sinking air on the far west side of Isaias will keep much drier conditions in place for us this week. Rain chances will drop down to 10-20% beginning Tuesday afternoon and potentially stay that low all the way through the weekend. The mornings should be slightly more pleasant with the humidity not as bad and a few spots lucky enough to drop down into the 60s! However, with dry air, you can expect comfortable mornings but hot afternoons, so we’ve got highs pushing into the mid to upper 90s later this week. But at least it will be a dry heat-- the mugginess could certainly be worse!