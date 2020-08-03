14-year-old being charged as adult in murder at Foxy Lady Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teenager charged with murder in a man’s shooting death at a Columbus nightclub will stand trial as an adult.
In early June, officers were called to the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. in Columbus where Samuel London had suffered a gunshot wound. London was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
On July 31, arrest warrants for a 14-year-old juvenile led to the teenage suspect turning himself in to police. He was charged with murder and entering an auto.
Investigators now confirm that he is being charged as an adult. His identity has not been released.
In his first appearance in a Muscogee County courtroom, investigators testified that the shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras and more than one person was involved. 18-year-old Cecil Berguin is also charged in this case.
Because the case remains under investigation, no other testimony was given in Recorder’s Court. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
