Alabama fast food chain holding contest for grandparents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama-based fast food chain wants to make a star out of your grandma, your grammy, your gramps, or your even your granddaddy.
Jack’s Family Restaurant, started in Homewood in 1960, needs new faces for its latest campaign, and Memaw might just fit the bill.
To sweeten the tea pitcher, the chain is offering up a year of free food and a custom “swag pack” to the 10 “Granfluencers” and their nominators who are chosen when the contest ends.
Of those 10, one grandparent will be named the grand prize winner as the ultimate Granfluencer, meaning they’ll have the opportunity to be featured in a Jack’s advertisement.
So, you have until Aug. 31 to pull PawPaw from his easy chair and Nanny from her knitting and enter them. Just post a photo and/or video of a grandparent nominee on Instagram tagging @eatatjacks and #JacksGranfluencers with a caption that includes why they should be a Jack’s Granfluencer.
Those not up with the Insta can log onto jacksgranfluencers.com/enter as another option.
Before you try to make Grandmumsy or Boompa a star, make sure to read the contest rules. Grangran and Peepaw have to live close, yall. And that means in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, or Georgia.
And when Mimi asks why you’re videoing her and “what in tarnation is a granfluencer?” just tell her it’s the grandma everyone knows brings the best raisin-free tater salad to the potluck and they all follow her around asking for the recipe.
Winners will be announced on National Grandparents Day, Sept. 13.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.