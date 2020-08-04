Columbus police searching for 2 runaway teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for two runaway teens.
14-year-old Tyler Harrison and 14-year-old Daniel Hall were last seen Friday, July 31 near Sistrunk Court at around 5:37 p.m. Columbus police say Tyler and Daniel may be together.
Tyler is 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Daniel is 5′11″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes ad black hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-4300.
