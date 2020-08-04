CVCC announces reopening plan for fall term

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) in Phenix City announced its reopening plan for the fall term.
Classes are set to begin August 19.
CVCC President Jackie Screws said the safety of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance. Most classes will be offered in an online format with a limited number of hybrid courses available.
See highlights of the measure put in place below:
- Classes will be delivered in an online and hybrid format. Hybrid means that those classes will incorporate both online and limited in-person sessions. Those students enrolled in certain health sciences classes requiring clinicals will be required to report to campus on a limited basis. Additionally, certain career and technical educational courses with hands-on labs will be required to report to campus on a limited basis as well. Labs that require some on-campus participation will also require temperature checks and wellness forms.
- The College will follow all safety guidelines as set by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Community College System.
- Currently, everyone must wear a face mask while on campus.
- Social distancing is being enforced.
- Plexiglass shields have been placed around campus in necessary areas.
- Resources such as the Learning Resource Center will re-open with limited access (students only). Tutoring sessions and request for service are available by appointment.
