Family drops wrongful death lawsuit against Ralston Towers after $125M settlement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a man who died inside Columbus’ Ralston Towers in 2017 has dropped their wrongful death lawsuit.
62-year-old Charles Hart was found dead in his room at Ralston Towers in July 2017. The temperature in his room was 98 degrees.
In July 2019, a jury sided with Hart’s family and awarded them a $125 million settlement. That settlement was broken down into $35 million for the wrongful death, $15 million for pain and suffering, $50 million for punitive damages and $25 million for litigation expenses and attorney fees.
Now, court documents show that in March 2020, the family has decided to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, which means that the family cannot go back at a later date and file another lawsuit.
There is no word at this time as to whether or not the family will still receive the $125 million settlement.
