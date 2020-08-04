Hot Weather Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready as we crank up the heat through the end of the week. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with a chance that a few spots could get to the 100 degree mark, especially by Thursday through Sunday. Rain coverage will stay low through Saturday with only a 10-20% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday should be the driest day out of that stretch, but look for a more ‘average’ coverage of rain and storms as we get ready for Sunday. Once again, the best shot at getting wet will be during the afternoon and evening. For next week, the weather pattern will shift a bit, allowing for a better chance of rain and storms for the area with the coverage between 30-50% during the afternoons and evenings.