Lee Co. Sheriff confirms officer-involved shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Opelika.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had taken place at a residence on Lee Road 147, but reported that no one had been shot.
Two brothers were reportedly fighting one another when officers arrived in an attempt to stop the fight. In deescalating the fight, a taser was used, but did not stop the fight.
One of the officers then pulled out a knife, at which point an officer fired a shot at the individual, but missed.
The brothers then stopped their fight with minor injuries and were both taken into custody.
