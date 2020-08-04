Lower Rain Chances for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though we aren’t totally out of the woods with hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon hours this week, rain chances certainly look lower over the next several days as a drier air mass makes its way into the Chattahoochee Valley behind a weak front.
The front will hang out over the Southeast this week, and still spark a few storms with the heat of the afternoon, but overall rain coverage will drop down to 10-20% each day through the start of the weekend, with most of us staying on the dry side. The mornings will be comfortable and slightly less humid (some spots even in the 60s!), the heat will really crank up later this week with temperatures nearing 100 degrees as a hot ridge of high pressure builds in.
Mugginess will ramp up again next week as more moisture flows back into the Southeast, knocking our temperatures back down a touch into the low to mid 90s and bumping up rain chances to 30-40% again. Bottom line? Nothing unusual as we trudge through the Dog Days of Summer!
