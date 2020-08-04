Lower Rain Chances for the Rest of the Week

The front will hang out over the Southeast this week, and still spark a few storms with the heat of the afternoon, but overall rain coverage will drop down to 10-20% each day through the start of the weekend, with most of us staying on the dry side. The mornings will be comfortable and slightly less humid (some spots even in the 60s!), the heat will really crank up later this week with temperatures nearing 100 degrees as a hot ridge of high pressure builds in.