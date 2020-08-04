New project launched in Opelika to keep youth out of prison

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new project in Opelika aims to prevent youth from either going to or returning to prison.
The Youth Incarceration Prevention Project focuses on mental health and education by ensuring young men graduate high school or get their GED, as well as job placement and training through a partnership with Southern Union State Community College and some area businesses.
The program director of the Incarceration Prevention Project said this program will give hope to many young men in the area.
“We’re inviting folks to our homes and going to their homes so that we can share and encourage one another,” said Skip Long with the Incarceration Prevention Project. “We’re providing resources and tools so that people can be healthy and whole. We’re speaking against injustices that happen toward folks.”
The new program is part of the mayor’s Commission on Crime and Violence. The city received a $28,000 grant from the state to help fund the project. According to leaders, there are currently 20 young men in the program.
