Pine Mountain man sentenced to federal prison for threatening an officer from his cell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Pine Mountain man who was recorded threatening a federal officer from his jail cell has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
30-year-old Jonathan Dunlap was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and threatening a federal official.
In July 2019, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Dunlap’s home and he was found to be in possession of eight individually wrapped bags of cocaine.
While being held in the Harris County Jail awaiting trial, Dunlap made several recorded calls in which he threatened a DEA agent associated with his case and his children. During one call, Dunlap attempted to learn the agent’s home address.
“Threats against law enforcement officers are taken extremely seriously, and for good reason. These officers make tremendous sacrifices protecting all of us. The last thing they deserve is to be threatened for simply doing their job,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.
There is no parole in the federal system.
