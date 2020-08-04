Police investigate armed robbery, burglary on Baileys Way in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and burglary that happened on Tuesday morning, August 4.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Baileys Way in regards to a burglary of an occupied dwelling at approximately 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who is the homeowner. The victim stated that around 7:45 a.m. Shaquille Hughley, her ex-boyfriend, forced his way into her residence by kicking in the rear door.
Hughley was confronted by the victim’s son. Hughley pulled a gun on him and stole the victim’s dog, which was located inside the residence.
Hughley then took flight on foot.
If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
