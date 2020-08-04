SEC sets new preseason football practice guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Southeastern Conference adjusted the dates for fall training camps for SEC schools on Tuesday.
The new official start date for full team practices was pushed back ten days, from Saturday to Monday, August 17.
There are additional restrictions on pre-season practices. Schools will be able to hold no more than 25 practices before the opening of the season, and will be limited to 20 total hours of practice each week. The first week of practice will consist of two days of helmets only, followed by two days of shells, with the fifth day in full pads to allow for acclimatization by players.
Schools will also be required to give players two off days each week until the opener.
The new guidelines were based on the recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
