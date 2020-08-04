Synovus donates $1M to UNCF in honor of Rep. Calvin Smyre

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is donating $1 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) in honor of Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre.
The Synovus Calvin Smyre Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships for African American students to attend historically black colleges and universities.
Smyre said having this scholarship named after him is an honor that’s hard to put into words.
“I always tell young people that you don’t have to go to a university or college, but just get some form of higher ed, some form of education so that you can become a more productive citizen,” said Smyre. “Education is the key and we need to instill that in our young people and keep inspiring them to reach for higher heights.”
Smyre joined Synovus in 1976 as a management trainee and retired in 2014 as executive vice president of corporate affairs. He is also the longest service member of the Georgia General Assembly.
