Three shot, including 5-year-old, in overnight drive-by shooting in Phenix City

PHEINX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An overnight drive-by shooting in Phenix City has left three people recovering from their injuries, including a 5-year-old.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of 21st St. at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 in reference to shots fired.
Officers found three people, ages 26, 27 and 5, suffering from gunshot wounds once they arrived on the scene.
All three victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. Two of those victims are currently listed in stable condition. The third victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where they are listed in critical condition. It is unclear which victim is in critical condition at this time.
Police are searching for a small, two door Hyundai that is possibly silver or grey. It is unknown how many shots were fired.
Anyone with information on this shooting are asked to call PCPD at 334-448-2836.
