Waitr creating 200 new jobs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Food delivery service Waitr is looking to hire 200 new workers in the Fountain City.
The Waitr app allows people to order food from some of their favorite restaurants in Columbus and have it delivered to them by a Waitr driver.
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.
All Waitr drivers masks, gloves and sanitation spray. They also offer a contact-less delivery.
Once drivers are activated as contractors, they can start working immediately on a flexible schedule to fit their needs.
Applicants must be over 18 and have a valid driver’s license, proof of car insurance and a smartphone. Click here to apply.
