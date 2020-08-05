AHS Tigers deal with challenges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn High Tigers come into the season facing the same challenge as everyone -- no spring practice -- as they prepare for the 2020 season.
“Without that spring evaluation period it’s really hard to tell where all your players are going to come from,” said head coach Adam Winegarden. “The preseason part of our team is going to be really critical this year.”
No excuses, though. They kept working despite those offseason difficulties.
“Working out on your own was the biggest thing we did,” said senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell. “We had our workout given to us by our coaching staff so it was pretty easy to stay sharp.”
On the positive side, they have a lot of pieces coming back. 15 starters return, but coach Adam Winegarden isn’t leaning solely on that.
“It doesn’t matter if you have a lot of guys back or not,” said Winegarden. “What matters is how we gel together, what kind of team chemistry we have, how we play together becuase you’ve seen a lot of talented football teams underperform.”
They need to replace running back Aaron Diggs, who graduated last year. Winegarden knows it will be tough to make up the production, but has confidence in his guys.
“All we want form every player is to be the best person they can be. I think if they all do that they an make up that production and make more production for the team in a way.”
It’s been an offseason of challenges, but the players are just happy to get another chance to play.
“Don’t take for granted what life throws at you,” said senior linebacker Burnard Thomas. “All these things that we’ve been blessed with, and all these things that are given to us.”
Senior cornerback Noah Warren agreed. “We just cherish those moments and don’t take things for granted.”
Auburn is scheduled to open the season at home against the Bob Jones Patriots on August 21.
