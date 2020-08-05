City of Opelika hosting town hall sessions to bring government and citizens together

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika officials are bridging the gap between the government and citizens.
In the coming weeks, the city will host a series of town hall questions and answer sessions. The first session takes place Thursday.
Residents will get to know the Opelika Police Department. The town hall will be live streamed through the city’s YouTube channel. Residents are also invited to join the in-person session at the Opelika Municipal Court. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST. Seating is limited.
