Columbus hotel employee arrested after allegedly stealing elderly guest’s bank information

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a hotel employee who reportedly stole the bank card information of an elderly guest.
In February, an elderly woman reported to police that she noticed several unauthorized charges on her account. The last time she used her bank card was to get a room at Motel 6. The unauthorized charges began right after that.
Investigators obtained bank records, shipping information and IP address information for the transactions, leading them to identify 25-year-old Raven Gillispie, an employee at the Motel 6, as a suspect.
Gillispie later admitted to taking a photograph of the victim’s bank card during the hotel check-in process to use fraudulently later on.
Gillispie was arrested on Aug. 1 and taken to the Muscogee County Jail without any incident.
