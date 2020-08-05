Congressman Sanford Bishop releases statement on investigation of spending violations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia House representative is responding to allegations of his campaign being investigated for spending violations.
Sanford Bishop said in a press release he is cooperating fully with the investigation and that any mistakes made were fixed immediately.
In June, the House Ethics Committee extended a review into Bishop’s disbursement reports, seeming to center around campaign money spent on country club dues.
Read Bishop’s statement below:
