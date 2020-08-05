Congressman Sanford Bishop releases statement on investigation of spending violations

By Olivia Gunn | August 5, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 6:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia House representative is responding to allegations of his campaign being investigated for spending violations.

Sanford Bishop said in a press release he is cooperating fully with the investigation and that any mistakes made were fixed immediately.

In June, the House Ethics Committee extended a review into Bishop’s disbursement reports, seeming to center around campaign money spent on country club dues.

Read Bishop’s statement below:

Congressman Bishop is dedicated to honoring the principles and values of his office. Before the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) notified him of its review, he was made aware of mistakes made by his campaign and had already taken immediate action to bring it into compliance. Congressman Bishop has fully cooperated with the OCE’s review and proactively reimbursed many of the charges OCE identified as incorrect. He will continue to work with the Ethics Committee openly and transparently, and is prepared to take any further, necessary corrective action.
Congressman Bishop has changed campaign treasurers, retained the services of an experienced compliance consultant to prepare and file the campaign’s reports, and engaged the law firm Perkins Coie to conduct a thorough review of his campaign’s finances. The Congressman recognizes that these mistakes should never have happened to begin with. Going forth, he intends to provide better oversight to ensure errors like this never happen again. Serving the people of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District is an honor, a privilege, and a responsibility Congressman Bishop is deeply committed to upholding as he works to bring this matter to a close.

