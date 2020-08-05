EXCLUSIVE: Historic Claflin School in Columbus transformed into affordable housing complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The old Claflin school in Columbus has been transformed from a dormant school building to an affordable housing apartment complex.
The outside holds the original remnants of the school, but the inside is updated for residents. One of the first residents, Cathy Munford, said she’s happy she lucked out on this new place.
“I was in a house and I was suffering with a lot of molding and basement flooding,” Munford said. “So, after breaking my lease and successfully leaving there, I was happy to come here.”
Now Munford is enjoying decorating her new home. The executive director for the Friends of Historic Claflin, Inc. said they’re planning to make the old Claflin school apartments more than a place to live.
“This is a community and this is a part of a greater community. We are partnering with the East highland community and many other organizations in Columbus to make Claflin what it needs to be,” said Richard Jessie.
According to Jessie, the complex is still being renovated. They want to decorate more of the inside of the building, have an event center, and host special programs for tenants. Munford said she’s proud to be among those calling the building home.
“Grateful, it’s a blessing and if you are looking for better, and you have a family, and it’s affordable, this is where you need to be,” said Munford.
The apartment complex wasn’t able to have a grand opening, due to COVID-19, but they’re hoping to have one as soon as it’s safe to have guests.
