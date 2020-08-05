Georgia passes 200K COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 4K

By Alex Jones | August 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 4:02 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Peach State has now seen more than 200,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health 201,713 cases of the virus. The death toll is just shy of 4,000 Georgians with 3,984 deaths connected to the virus.

These numbers come just weeks before students across the state are expected head back to school and college campuses.

The Georgia DPH has not publicly released a number of recoveries in the state.

Nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia, which means approximately 11 percent of those tests have come back positive.

Below are the latest numbers for counties in the Chattahoochee Valley as of 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 5.

County # of Positive Cases #of Deaths
Muscogee 4,455 89
Dougherty 2,652 169
Troup 2,213 66
Sumter 741 56
Chattahoochee 696 1
Harris 628 16
Lee 526 22
Upson 494 46
Meriwether 367 6
Crisp 366 14
Terrell 296 30
Randolph 266 26
Stewart 253 5
Dooly 244 14
Marion 145 14
Talbot 129 3
Clay 85 2
Taylor 78 2
Schley 56 1
Webster 39 2
Quitman 29 1

