Georgia passes 200K COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 4K

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Peach State has now seen more than 200,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health 201,713 cases of the virus. The death toll is just shy of 4,000 Georgians with 3,984 deaths connected to the virus.
These numbers come just weeks before students across the state are expected head back to school and college campuses.
The Georgia DPH has not publicly released a number of recoveries in the state.
Nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia, which means approximately 11 percent of those tests have come back positive.
Below are the latest numbers for counties in the Chattahoochee Valley as of 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 5.
