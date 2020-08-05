GUEST SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting gearing up for Tools 4 School supply giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 21st annual Davis Broadcasting Tools 4 School supply giveaway is happening Friday in Columbus.
The giveaway will be a drive-thru event and will take place at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.
It’s a time to help children get back to school with the supplies they need to be successful. Supplies have been collected for the last few weeks, and now it’s time to give them out. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s giveaway will work differently.
Davis Broadcasting’s program director, Micheal Soul, gives more details about the event.
