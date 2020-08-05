Kinetic Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Will Haines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Will Haines has big goals on the field for this year.
“I’m shooting big. I’m going for 2,000 passing yards, 500 rushing yards. I think that’s accomplish-able. I think I can easily do that. I may need help from my teammates. I know they can give me that,” said Haines.
As a quarterback at Glenwood he wants to help the Gators win it all this year, but he has even bigger goals after high school.
"What do you want to do when you get older?
Aerospace engineering. NASA, Space-X, working with them trying to build space shuttles, get to the moon, get to Mars hopefully. We don't know what's out there, so it's kind of interesting. I don't care what we know now, I want to further what we don't know."
Space engineering go this attention in the 6th grade, and his biggest dream is to one day help put the first human on Mars.
"If we haven't gotten a man on Mars yet, definitely doing that. That'd be an awesome thing to be a part of."
Haines keeps a 4.35 GPA while balancing the tough schedule of playing sports. His advice to those looking to improve either on the field or in the classroom… put in the work.
"You have to be studying 24-7, you have to put your work in there. As far as being on the football field, that's something that took me all summer just to be faster. I've always been slow, but I've gotten my speed up every single day, like four hours a day. It takes time, really that's all I can say. You're going to have to be willing to put in that work."
And he hopes that the work he's put in will help Glenwood win a state title this season.
"Those guys put that mission in front of us. They took it last year and they got us there, and we have to finish it this year and it means everything to this team. I want it and they want it just as bad"
Will Haines is our Kinetic Credit Union Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.