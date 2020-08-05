Man arrested in fire at historic Holland Mansion fire, seven other Phenix City fires

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in connection to a fire that burned the historic Holland Mansion, as well as seven other fires in Phenix City.
Phenix City police say 45-year-old Shannon Patrick Swann was arrested and charged with arson in seven of eight fires in Phenix City since November 2019.
The Holland Mansion, located on 9th St. and 20th Ave. in Phenix City caught fire just before 11:00 p.m. on June 16. No one lived in the mansion at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The dates of other fires in Phenix City that police have connected Swan to include:
- November 14
- December 31
- January 1
- January 18
- January 22
- June 8
- July 8
Swann also faces two counts of attempted murder. It is unclear which fire or fires these charges stem from.
He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.
