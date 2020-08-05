MCSD prepping for verification week ahead of school reopening date

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teachers, parents, and students are making preparations for a school year like no other.
While learning will look different for students whether in the classroom or virtually, the registration and enrollment process also looks different this year for parents with children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).
Ahead of verification week, school district officials said it’s very important for parents to complete the online registration process. Parents submit learning style preferences for either in-person or virtual learning. This allows parents to get district-wide and school-specific notifications.
Molly Dean will still be taking her daughter’s annual first day of school photo August 17, but it will be a little different this year as all MCSD students will start the school year off learning virtually.
“We didn’t know that until a couple weeks before and it’s going to be reevaluated in three and a half weeks, so even though we opted for that in school, we’re still doing virtual learning,” Dean said.
Dean, who is opting for in-person learning, has a daughter going into fourth grade at North Columbus Elementary School.
“I noticed just a change where I am fortunate where she is an independent learner. I thought it was important to really focus on her socialization,” Dean said.
Mercedes Parham, Director of Communications and Open Records Officer with MCSD, said there a little more than half of parents opting for virtual learning pending return after Sept. 9.
“Those numbers can change regularly as more registrations come in and as verification is completed. Parents may change their mind or opt for a additional measures,” Parham said.
Parham said there is still time for parents to make their declarations, which is done through the online registration process.
“But if you need to change your option or decide you want to go with another one than you originally submitted, we suggest that parents contact our central registration’s team or their school registration team,” she said.
“Being a single working parent, being able to complete all of that paperwork online it was easier for myself without having to take a day off work,” Dean said.
Another change this year is verification switching from one day to a full week. This will be Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14. Parham said each school has specific locations and some will be observing it the full week while others will have specific days per grade level.
For parents with questions who have students with disabilities, Parham encourages parents to directly contact program for exceptional students at 706-748-2230. For parents with questions about general registration or want support in changing registration options for students, Parham suggests contacting the central registration team at 706-748-2271.
For all other questions related back to school, parents are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school.
