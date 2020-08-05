Ralston Towers officially closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After years of issues, both physical and monetary, today Ralston Towers is officially closing.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) say that all residents have been moved out and the building is being closed down.
The Columbus Department of Codes and Inspections as also found that the Ralston Towers is not safe for anyone to be in. The doors to the building are currently chained and padlocked shut.
Residents of the building were given vouchers by the government to assist them in finding a new, more suitable place to live.
HUD officials say everyone is out of the building, though a few still remain in hotels working on transitioning to new apartments.
Atlanta-based company GlassRatner has been designated as the receiver of the property and will handle the disposal or selling of the building.
